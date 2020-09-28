Football in the fall is a good thing for Fountain Fort Carson high school

Home

Fountain-Fort Carson football coach Jake Novotny is thankful that his team will play in the fall but not for the reasons you may think, "I'll tell you what my wife is the most excited. Our baby is due the first week of February or the first week we would have started football in February so she's probably the most ecstatic Novotny. So your house has some peace because of CHSAA moving football back to fall? Yes exactly right," says Novotny. The Trojans believe it's just right to play football in the fall, "February is not football season. The Super Bowl and all that it's already done. So it's a time where it's like where the only one playing I don't have any NFL games to watch after Friday Nights, no college no nothing it's just me playing it would have been tough," says senor running back, Q Jones, Tashon Smith added, "Just because this summer all the work we put in when we got the chance to early morning lifts getting up at five, six am, just to come out here and do what were suppose to, it would have been hard just to lose that and then go into February playing off of summer workouts."

This summer the thirty seniors on the team lead the team in workouts because this is it for them, "I think it all boils down to the seniors and I tell them that every year. It's their team, it's my program I order the bus but their the ones that play the game," says Novotny, "Now that I'm a senior, I don't have tomorrow I'm just here to have fun with my guys," says Jones, "Six games we're all used to ten or more but where just gonna make the best of it," says Smith.