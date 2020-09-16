CHSAA votes in favor of the fall sports of football, field hockey and cheer to return this fall

Home

During a meeting on Wednesday night, the CHSAA Board of Directors voted to approve variances from the Governor's COVID Response Team which will provide member schools with the local option to play field hockey, football and sideline spirit during the fall (Season A) season.

Schools will continue to have the option to play these sports in Season C, as previously upheld by the Board, if they elect not to play during Season A. The seasons will be treated equitably. Schools may not play in both seasons. This will allow local schools and districts to make the determination.