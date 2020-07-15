Will CSU-Pueblo get to play football in the fall?

CSU Pueblo

CSU-Pueblo football coach John Wristen and the Wolfpack can only wait. The RMAC is expected to make a decision about fall sports by Friday, Wristen says he's moving head and planning for a season, "We are very eager and very hungry to get back to the so-called new norm with us playing football, and a different way to do it. I want to play. I want to get going. So does our president and our A.D. here at CSU-Pueblo. I think we can do it in a way they keep everyone safe, and honor All the rules that we need to be able to help support that," says Wristen. He says there are steps they'll have to take to be safe, "You've got to rotate your locker room. You can't have guys dressing right next to each other. You've got to be able to have half capacity. So we've done a couple of rotations and try to figure out what lockers we can put everybody with, and manage that. (The) training room, (it's the) same concept," says Wristen. Coach Wristen says it's important to be flexible and the team must be willing to adjust to whatever happens this season but he's hoping there's still a playoff birth to play for, "Our program is built on trying to make sure you're playing your best ball at the end of the year. We want to make sure that's heading towards the playoffs, and that we are a name in the playoffs and not just a team that shows up. I think that would be very difficult if there's not a championship season," says Wristen.