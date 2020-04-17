Skip to Content
Mesa Ridge graduate Kylee Shook drafted by the New York Liberty in the WNBA draft

Mesa Ridge graduate Kylee Shook was drafted by the New York Liberty 13th overall pick in the WNBA draft. She played her college basketball at Louisville. Shook, a 6-4 forward, from Colorado Springs. She totaled 895 points on 477 field goals (47.5%), 80 three-pointers (36.9%), 690 rebounds and 217 blocks. She was named the 2019-2020 ACC Defensive Player of the Year and finished her career as Louisville’s all-time leader in blocked shots.

Rob Namnoum

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

