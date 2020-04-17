Mesa Ridge graduate Kylee Shook drafted by the New York Liberty in the WNBA draft

Home

Mesa Ridge graduate Kylee Shook was drafted by the New York Liberty 13th overall pick in the WNBA draft. She played her college basketball at Louisville. Shook, a 6-4 forward, from Colorado Springs. She totaled 895 points on 477 field goals (47.5%), 80 three-pointers (36.9%), 690 rebounds and 217 blocks. She was named the 2019-2020 ACC Defensive Player of the Year and finished her career as Louisville’s all-time leader in blocked shots.