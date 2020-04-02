Good Neighbors Meeting House is adapting during the stay at home order

Home

Good neighbors meeting house is located at Columbia and um, "We don't talk about the inter-we're at the intersection of Columbia and this other street, says co-owner of Good Neighbors Meeting House, Russ Ware.

Yes it's at the intersection of Columbia and the other street is Corona. Ironically, The coronavirus pandemic forced Good Neighbors meeting house to adapt, they've added online ordering, they still have their normal menu but they have also added a market, "We're packing everything for you so you know that people haven't been coming through and touching that apple five times, or fifteen times or five hundred times, before you got it," says Ware. The market has been a nice touch and Russ Ware one of the co-owners has a touching sentiment, "I would love to see what's happen here, happen all over the city wouldn't it be cool if one of the silver linings of this is on the other side this we have these little markets that have popped up all over the city," says Ware. And like a good neighbor they have kept all of their employees, "We're not going to get rich during these days but we're making it and we're going to be sustainable and we look forward to what's on the other side, " says Ware.