Catholic churches adapt during the coronavirus crisis

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- During these uncertain times, Monsignor Bob Jaeger of St. Paul's Church in Colorado Springs is trying to give people hope.

"The goal of humanity is to help each other out. The goal of churches and faith is to bring the message of hope to all people," said Jaeger.

He's also adapting to the times by live-streaming daily masses.

"We're used to crowds," he said. "So it's a little ominous to be standing in a vacant building and give a homily to nobody. The people who can't be here physically are still here with me pray-fully and mentally so I go on just like I'm talking to somebody else."

The only time he gets to talk to someone in person is when he hears confessions. Even then they still practicing social distancing by having congregants in the church's crying rooms.

"We still need interaction as people, that's part of our lives. And then to spend some quiet time praying to God seeking blessings and asking for whatever needs we all have," said Jaeger.

During the coronavirus crisis he hopes the church can serve as a calming voice.

"The idea of the church is to bring hope, comfort and peace and tranquility in people's lives," he said.