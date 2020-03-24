The postponement of the Summer Olympics puts Canyon Barry’s Olympic dreams on hold

Home

Cheyenne Mountain graduate Canyon Barry was excited about the possibility of participating in the Olympics, "I was really excited to have the opportunity to qualify for the United States, for the Olympics. Competing with U-S-A on my chest this past summer at the World Cup was just an unbelievable experience and being able to bring home gold for that was phenomenal and just being able to represent your country," says Barry.

Barry and his teammates were phenomenal in the World Cup last summer as they won gold in the Amsterdam but the opportunity at Olympic gold this summer is being put on pause, "I understand that the Olympic Committee and International Olympic Committee has to take into account the health and wellness not only of the athletes but also the spectators and fans that would travel to Tokyo to see the Olympics. Sad to see it postponed but I think in the future it's going to be kind of a beacon for us and something we can rally around the globe and the United States to kind of celebrate us hopefully defeating the coronavirus in the coming months," says Barry.

Barry says he's a big believer in controlling what you can control and excited to be part of the first ever three on three U.S. Olympic men's basketball team next summer, "I was really excited, my teammates are excited for us to get the U.S. into the Olympics for this new 3x3 sport. I think it's going to take off immensely when people see it playing. It's a super fun, fast paced game so, were going to do our best to qualify the U.S. whenever the tournament is," says Barry.

