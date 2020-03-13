The Classical Academy boys basketball team reacts to state basketball tournament being cancelled

Home

The Classical Academy went from never having won a playoff game to the Class 4A Final Four. This special group got a heroes reception from the students on campus but it only goes so far. With the state tournament cancelled, the Titans won't get the chance to play in the Final Four or possibly a championship game, "I found out this morning at 6 AM and tears just started flowing. I drove to school and sat in the parking lot for 15 minutes and just cried," says TCA senior, Micah Lamberth. TCA senior, Kade Walker added, "It sucks a lot. A lot, a lot. This is what some of us dreamed of as little kids. It just feels like we didn't even have a shot." The Titans went from preparing for the biggest game of their lives to finding out their season was over, "It's pretty awful. I woke up this morning with my heart broken and I honestly didn't want to get up for the rest of the day. It was just heartbreaking," says TCA center, Tyler Trogstad. Lamberth added, "I wish there could've been another way. I wish I could reschedule, maybe. I understand why they had to, so it made sense to me. We were so close. Two games away. Literally, two days away from finalizing it." Nothing can diminish what the players accomplished. They made school history. They won every playoff game they played in. As heartbreaking as it is, they'll cherish the memories they had together, "Some of the other guys were saying, 'Well I guess we're champions. It doesn't quite feel like that, but it feels good knowing that we won our last game. At least we are going out on top," says Walker, "To make it this far is perfectly fine with us," says Lamberth, "Statistically we didn't lose the last game. That's pretty awesome. I'll remember this year forever," says Trogstad.