The Classical Academy’s magical run to the Class 4A Final Four

TCA'S magical run is exactly why they call it March Madness. No one expected the Titans to be here. They had never won a playoff game. Now, they're only two wins from a state crown and still loose as ever, "I feel zero pressure. If we lose this game, no one is going to care. This is our first time here. We're just giving it all we have and whatever happens, happens," says TCA guard Kade Walker. No matter what happens from here, the Titans have made history and no one can take that away from them, "I've had a lot of fun. Especially after every game when all of our fans get up and get rowdy after we win. It's been amazing and it's been a lot of fun," says TCA center, Tyler Trogstad, TCA forward, Micah Lamberth added, "There is no one single person on this team who's carrying it. We're all doing this together. Just to be a part of it is amazing."