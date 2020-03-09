Do it for Annie

Home

"Tell him Annie we are two and oh, two and oh," says Air Force head coach Frank Serratoe to his dog, Annie. The Air Force hockey team's new good luck charm, is head coach Frank Serratore's dog Annie, "The lucky lady is back. Annie is, she's that gal at the craps table that's just rolling seven's right now. Blowing on that dice and just rolling seven's for us. So you are going to see Annie for as long this season lasts," says Serratore. Air Force center Brady Tomlak added, "He is a very superstitious guy. If something is working he's gonna keep doing it til it doesn't," "That's the goal we're looking for the same kind of results that we did this past weekend, Hopefully Annie can do that for us," says Air Force goalie Alex Schilling.

Annie is 14 years old and Coach Serratore doesn't know how many more playoff runs she has left, "She's playing the sentimental card on them right now. We're two and oh with the Annie card and we're gonna continue with that Annie card," says Serratore. This we know about playoff hockey it is never a yawner. Annie knows that the cadets will take their licks but that they will continue to gobble up the competition in the Atlantic hockey playoffs, "Annie is at the crap table and she's gonna have the dice in her paw until the Falcons go down or we win the National Championship one of the two," says Serratore.