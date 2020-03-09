Air Force parts way with basketball coach Dave Pilipovich

Home

The Air Force Academy has parted ways with head men’s basketball coach Dave Pilipovich, Director of Athletics Nathan Pine announced today. Pilipovich took over the program midway through the 2011-12 season and just completed his eighth year as head coach and 13th overall at the Academy.

Air Force finished the 2019-20 season with a 12-20 record, including a 5-13 mark in the Mountain West to finish ninth. The program has had seven straight losing seasons.

“Dave has been a tremendous ambassador for our Academy and basketball program. He is a gentlemen and a professional and we appreciate all that he has done for Air Force,” Pine said. “The bottom line is we have to be more competitive on the court. We entered this season with a senior-laden and talented team with high expectations, unfortunately we did not meet our goals as a program this year. It’s clear to me that a change in leadership is necessary at this time for us to move the program forward. Air Force will begin a national search for a new head coach immediately.”