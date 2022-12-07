Healthy Women: Realistic food and diet goals through the holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This time of year it's easy to let healthy eating slip. While there's nothing wrong with indulging during holiday parties and family dinners, experts say moderation is key.

"A lot of times people are like oh I fell off the wagon and so if you feel like there is a wagon to be on maybe there is a different approach that is better for you," explained Melaina Bjorklund, a dietitian with Centura Health.

Bjorkland said during the holidays it's all about moderate goals around food and fitness. With family in town and lots of yummy meals to look forward to, it's important to find the right balance.

"These foods that we typically prepare for ourselves on Thanksgiving and Christmas and Hanukkah and the days that we all celebrate, those foods with our families are available all year round in the grocery store, said Bjorklund. "I think the minute we think to ourselves that we are restricted to this one day and special meal then it sets us up to think we need to fit it all in in one day. But the truth is you can tell yourself I can have this again tomorrow or February."

Bjorkland also said mentality is everything. She recommends not placing food or your decisions around food on the naughty or nice list because overeating and restricting can lead to long-term issues.

"Food for all of us and emotionally eating gets a bad rap, but food is really a big part of an emotional process and that's okay," explained Bjorklund.

You've probably got a lot on your plate this time of year, and physical activity can get pushed out. But health experts said being active is your secret holiday weapon, it can help make up for eating more than usual and reduce stress.