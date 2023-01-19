An Alternative, Long-Term ED Solution

Today, we have a wide variety of options available to treat erectile dysfunction, whether it is pills, penile injection therapy, vacuum erection devices, urethral suppositories, or other investigational alternative therapies. For the right person, any of these options can provide a solution to this common ailment.

However, these treatments can come with downsides, such as not allowing for spontaneity between partners. One ED treatment option that offers spontaneity is the penile implant.1,2 While the penile implant has its own downsides, such as requiring manual dexterity to use it, it’s a long-term treatment for ED. Now, you might not have heard of penile implants before, but they have been around for many years, and there's been quite a progression of development and improvement to these devices.

A modern penile implant is a 3-piece device placed entirely within the body.2 Once implanted, it is very difficult for others to see that you have a device inside you. As shown to the right, the 3-piece implant includes a pump that is discretely placed into the scrotum. The patient or their partner can squeeze and release the pump, which moves fluid into a pair of cylinders or balloons inside the penis to fill the penis and create an erection. The implant cylinders or balloons are placed into hollow spaces that are already naturally in the penis shaft. Once the erection is achieved, it will last until the patient and their partner finish, and then the implant can be deflated.2 This gives the patient and their partner 100% control over when the erection happens, how long the erection lasts, and in some cases, the firmness and rigidity of the erection.2

When surveyed, 95% and 90% of patients and their partners, respectively, were satisfied with the results of receiving a penile implant.3 You can hear what real patients and their partners say about the implant here. The implant does not impact the nerves or the sensation to the tip or outside of the penis, so sexual activity will feel the same for you and your partner. The implant does not affect your ability to orgasm.4-6 All the implant does is allow the penis to be rigid and erect so that you can participate in sexual activity. Say you want to go on vacation. Everything you need is already with you. You don't have to take an extra supply of medication or anything. I tell my patients to expect it to be mechanically good for up to 10 years before it could mechanically wear out.2

It is crucial to note implanting a 3-piece device is a procedure. It is a come-in-go-home-same-day procedure under light anesthesia. It takes about 45 minutes and patients usually return to their routine daily activities within 7-10 days following the procedure. At three weeks after surgery, you'll see my PA or me in the office, and we will teach you how to use the device. Within 4-6 weeks after surgery, most patients are independent, sexually active, and cleared to be intimate with their partner.

Overall, the penile implant is a solution to ED that offers spontaneity – so you can have an erection whenever and wherever you desire. If you would like to learn more about this treatment, you can go to EDCure.org/penile-implant or visit my website, TheMensMD.com, to make an appointment with me.

Link to video animation of how a penile implant works

