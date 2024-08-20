Healthy Kids: Back-to-school tips for students with autism

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - According to the Colorado Department of Education, about 1 in 59 young children in the state have Autism Spectrum Disorder, also known as ASD. A change in routine when going back to school can be challenging for these students.

"Kids with Autism Spectrum Disorder struggle with changes in a routine so think about transitioning from one location to another, just getting in the car, waking up in the morning," says Christelle Badillo. "If you have a long break like a summer vacation you know it's very overwhelming for kids with autism."

Badillo is a board-certified behavior analyst in Colorado Springs with Trumpet Behavioral Health LLC which is a division of Blue Sprig. They are a therapy provider that works with children and families to improve socialization, communication, learning skills, and other developmental milestones for children with autism.

"It comes down to establishing that routine really early," says Badillo. "Start practicing sleeping early, waking up early, and getting that routine in. Practicing the morning routine so if they are used to waking up really late we practice that routine early. The morning routine of brushing teeth, getting ready for school, having breakfast, and start building that routine so it's not as overwhelming when that time comes."

Badillo says if parents haven't already, meet with teachers about school expectations and the best way for their students to succeed.

"It's also important for parents to meet with the local team and the teachers," says Badillo. "It is a collaborative process so if they are receiving ABA services or applied behavior analysis services for their kids you know have there be CBA's or board certified behavior analysts meet with a school team, sit down, give a run down. So when your kiddo comes in and they have that skill already that what they are looking for is already there."

Having a sensory-friendly workspace can be very helpful too. The goal is to reduce or control strong external distractions and hopefully create a less overwhelming environment. Here are some things to keep in mind: