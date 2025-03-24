Healthy Colorado: Expanded hospice care in El Paso County

Colorado Springs, COLO. (KRDO) -- It's hard to talk about, and even harder for many families to live through. But it's important to know how many options there are for supported care. CommonSpirit Home Hospice recently expanded its program into El Paso County. They've been providing compassionate, end-of-life care for more than 30 years now.

One employee says it's not just a matter of making people comfortable towards the end. It's all about the extra support for loved ones, family and friends. And she says the sooner people seek care, the better.

"And there are a lot of questions that come up about symptoms to expect and so I think it eases a lot of anxiety when we can start those conversations as they are happening rather than when they are in the thick of it," says Cheyenne Walinski."

CommonSpirit Home Hospice offers a lot of programs for patients and families in Colorado Springs, depending on where you or your loved one stands on care needs.