Vail Resorts closing its resorts for rest of ski season

Health News

DENVER (AP) - Vail Resorts will keep its North American resorts closed for the rest of the ski season because of the coronavirus.

However, the company said Tuesday that it will consider reopening three of them in late April or early May depending on the situation with the disease then as well as weather conditions. Those resorts are Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado, Heavenly Mountain in Lake Tahoe in California and Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada.

The company announced Saturday that it would shut down its 34 resorts for at least one week before reassessing its decision. Vail's other resorts include Park City Mountain Resort in Utah and Stowe Mountain in Vermont.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)