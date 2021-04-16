What changes Friday in El Paso County as state’s COVID-19 dial framework ends?

CovidRecovery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With Colorado health officials relaxing COVID-19 restrictions for businesses and events starting Friday, and El Paso County deciding against implementing additional restrictions, we're investigating what really changes and what it all means to us.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 will talk with county health officials and businesses for their perspective.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said that the phasing out of the state's COVID-19 dial framework doesn't mean that we can now stop wearing our masks, because the state's mask mandate remains in effect through at least the first week of May.

But what's unclear is if the change means that businesses can return to full seating capacity.

County health officials recommend that we continue following established guidelines to limit the spread of the virus.

This is a developing story; check this space for updates and watch KRDO NewsChannel 13 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday.