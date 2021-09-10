State, local leaders consider possible impact of president’s COVID vaccinations, testing requirement

Coronavirus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gov. Jared Polis said that he is waiting for more details from the U.S. Department of Labor regarding President Joe Biden's announcement Thursday on expanded COVID-19 protocols for large employers.

Biden said that he will ask the Labor Department to oversee requiring that employers with 100 or more workers require those employees to be fully vaccinated or submit to regular testing.

Polis discussed the matter Friday during a briefing in Denver.

"We're still waiting for details and guidance on a lot of that," he said. "So we don't have more to provide about the specifics. We're awaiting that."

Biden said that several weeks ago, the state began following a form of the president's mandate, in requiring vaccinations for state employees who have "a custodial relationship with people."

"Youth facilities, our veterans' facility, people who have no choice but to be around our state workers," he said. "We have a responsibility to protect their safety. We, the state, are implementing that for ourselves but many private employers -- Chevron, United Airlines -- are doing it, as well."

Polis said that the state won't be responsible for enforcing the federal mandate.

The governor also discusses whether private employers will have free or paid testing.

"There's a very large number they threw out of tests that they have ordered," he said. "It seems that it's beyond the number that would just be for the public sector. So I'm hoping out of that large number of tests, that will include availability for private employers who choose to implement testing."

Polis said that he's happy Biden's mandate will increase overall testing capacity, but he has yet to receive a timetable for it.

Finally, the governor delivered a message to Colorado residents:

"Don't wait until your employer, your governor or your president asks you to get vaccinated. Do it yourself."