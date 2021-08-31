Long discussion Tuesday between health department, commissioners about COVID pandemic in El Paso County

Coronavirus

EL PASO COUNTY, COLO. (KRDO) -- The increase in COVID cases because of the Delta variant led health officials to resume appearing at a Board of Commissioners meeting to provide an update on how the viruses are affecting the county.

The county's Department of Public Health had ended the in-meeting briefings earlier this year after COVID cases decreased significantly, but health officials decided to continue them given the current pandemic trend.

Commissioners and health officials spent most of Tuesday's two-hour meeting participating in a mix of discussion and question-and answer is exchange, with commissioners asking many questions about increasing cases, hospital capacity, vaccinations and a decline in health care workers that is worsening the situation.

Health officials also expressed concern about the upcoming flu season, and how it could make people more vulnerable to COVID; they revealed that they are seeing the early onset of a respiratory virus that largely affects children.

Commissioners were supportive of health officials and praised them for the work they're doing in the pandemic.