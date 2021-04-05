COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Teller County

Coronavirus

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just days after a rise in COVID-19 cases pushed Teller County back a level on the COVID-19 dial, the county is reporting another spike.

In a press release, Teller County officials said that 20 positive cases were reported on April 1, 20201 alone. Last week, 39 new cases over a seven-day period pushed the county to a high enough case positivity rate that the state enacted tighter COVID-19 restrictions.

The release added that only three of April 1st's 20 new cases were reported in people over the age of 60, and none of the new cases were found in a resident over 66. Officials attribute that to the number of seniors who received their vaccinations in Teller County.

"The Teller County Board of County Commissioners remains concerned about the ongoing physical health of our citizens, but also is concerned for the mental and economic health of the community," the press release said. "We continue to encourage all residents and businesses to take personal responsibility for their own health and help fight the spread of COVID19."

