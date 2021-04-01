Teller County moves back on COVID-19 dial amid rising cases

Local News

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Teller County will move from Level Blue to more restrictive Level Yellow as the county's COVID-19 cases rise, meaning most businesses will be required to reduce capacity in the county.

Right now, Teller County is reporting one person hospitalized with COVID-19 county-wide, with 39 new cases over the last seven days. It appears the county has had 1,425 total cases since the pandemic began.

In a press release, county officials were quick to point out that the vaccination distribution is climbing in the county as well, saying that providers have administered 11,560 total vaccines in the county and 56% of their population over the age of 65 is now fully vaccinated.

Interim Director of Public Health, Martha Hubbard, said that she believes Teller County is on the "path to recovery" as more residents receive the vaccine.

Bob Campbell, Chairman, of Teller County Commissioners issued the following statement: “We look forward to the time where the State dial ends and the conclusion of the pandemic can be managed at a local level.”

