State health officials release latest public health order for COVID-19 dial

Coronavirus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday morning, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released its eighth amended version of its original public health order regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest order has 22 separate changes, including: increasing the seating capacity to 225 for restaurants and indoor events at Level Blue; extending last call at bars to 2 a.m.; and expanding seating capacity to 150 for restaurants and indoor events at Level Yellow.

The order also allows businesses certified under the states 5-Star program at Level Blue to expand seating capacity by 50.

The state's latest order raises questions, however: Why, specifically, is it happening now? Will it be confusing for businesses and others in compliance to understand the numerous changes? And with many seating capacities already at 50%, does the order really make a difference?

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is contacting state and local health and business officials about the implications of the latest order, and awaits their response. Check this space for updates.

To read a summary of the changes in the amended order, see below: