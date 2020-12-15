Pikes Peak United Way’s 2-1-1 help line receiving far more pandemic-related calls than holiday assistance requests

Coronavirus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Pikes Peak United Way, far more people are seeking help because of the COVID-19 pandemic than for Christmas gifts and other holiday needs this season.

The United Way represents a 12-county area -- including El Paso, Lincoln, Teller, Park, Chaffee and Alamosa counties -- by connecting people in need to 2,000 area agencies through the use of a 2-1-1 help line.



"We're receiving between 150 to 200 calls daily," said Eric Barnett, 2-1-1 director. "That's a huge increase over last year. The number of calls specific to Christmas are about the same. But most of the calls are from people somehow affected by the pandemic. The biggest needs are for rent payments, utility bills and food."

The United Way has doubled its number of call-takers from three to six.

In addition, the callers are taking 40 to 50 calls daily, as a service to El Paso County authorities, from people who have questions about the pandemic.

"A lot of the callers are scared," Barnett said. "A lot of callers are confused and frustrated. They want to know guidelines around the public health order; what they can and can't do, what businesses are allowed to do. A lot of businesses are calling to make sure they're following guidelines."

Barnett said to provide callers with the best assistance, the United Way has to remain in constant contact with its member agencies.

"We have to make sure they're still the best referral for whomever we're sending their way," he said, "and making sure they have funds to provide help."

The amount of assistance a person gets, and for how long, depends on each individual caller's situation and the provider's available resources.

"If you're calling me for help with rent, I'll try to send you to two or three good agencies which I know are going to help. Just call before you have your landlord knocking on your door."

Barnett said he doesn't expect the call volume to decrease after the holidays.

"We're prepping to take calls for tax season coming up, and for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine," he said.

If you need assistance, call 2-1-1. For more information, visit: http://ppunitedway.org.