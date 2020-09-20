COVID ‘long haulers’ suffer symptoms weeks, months, later

Coronavirus

DENVER (AP) -- In Colorado, dozens of people report a wide range of lingering COVID-19 symptoms. They include shortness of breath, elevated heart rate, fatigue and malaise.

Colorado Public Radio reports that COVID-19 symptoms can linger for weeks, even months, but much is unknown about the reasons.

A Facebook group called Survivor Corps for those who describe themselves as “long haulers” has just over 102,000 members.

The World Health Organization estimates that 80 percent of COVID-19 infections are mild or asymptomatic and that patients recover after two weeks. But those who are still suffering question the notion of a "mild” case.