Cañon City turns out to support small businesses as mayor send letter to governor Friday

Coronavirus

The Fremont County town of Cañon City hasn't escaped the economic struggles that have affected so many small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Mayor Ashley Smith sent a letter to Gov. Jared Polis, asking for more help for local merchants.

Smith said that of the businesses remaining open, most are receiving no more than 15% of their normal sales, and a recent survey found that 10% of businesses may close if the statewide stay-at-home order extends beyond May 1.

Many businesses are closed and generating no revenue at all because they aren't considered critical or essential.

"We need to know how our businesses can and will open," Smith wrote. "While Cañon City was on the brink of an economic boom just a month ago, we are now on the brink of seeing economic devastation..."

Smith said she wants Polis to be aware of the situation because money from a variety of financial aid programs is just starting to trickle, or has already been exhausted.

A Holiday Inn Express being built on the east side of town is one of the few positives for its economy during the pandemic.

On Friday night, Cañon City residents gathered downtown to show support for business owners. Passing vehicles honked their horns, bystanders waved and some merchants -- whether open or closed -- turned on their store lights and distributed free hot dogs.