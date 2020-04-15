Pickleball courts in Colorado Springs park draw numerous social distancing complaints

Coronavirus

19 of 23 public complaints last week about the lack of social distancing at city parks were made regarding the pickleball courts at Monument Valley Park in Colorado Springs, an official said Tuesday.

Karen Palus, director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, told the City Council that the complaints focused on players being closer than the recommended six feet distance, and on players gathering in groups of more than 10, ion violation of health orders established for protection against the coronavirus.

Palus and Joe Johnson, president of the Pikes Peak Pickleball Association, believe the complaints don't represent a serious problem, adding that the complaints are likely misconceptions about the activity on the courts, and that most players are well aware of the health orders and the reasons for them.

The courts closed this week, and will remain closed through May, for a project to install lights at the courts. The association has postponed tournaments and related events at the courts because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but city parks have remained open and players could still use the courts in small or family groups.

On Wednesday, however, the courts' entry gates were locked and signs were posted alerting people to the closure.

The courts are the most popular in the city, serving as a regular gathering place for hundreds of dedicated players and as the site of many tournaments that bring countless visitors to town.

Players are so dedicated to their sport that they donated money to renovate the courts several years ago, and have also donated $120,000 to build more courts at Bear Creek Park.

Palus said police and park rangers continue to patrol city parks and rely on voluntary compliance from the public to follow the health orders, and that there is no need to increase patrols at the pickleball courts.

Johnson said most of his members are retirees and seniors, who are among the highest at-risk groups for contracting the virus.

"But they are healthy because they get a lot of exercise playing pickleball," he said. "We haven't had one member test positive."