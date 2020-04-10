Colorado Springs has only business in U.S. applying anti-microbial film to business surfaces

Coronavirus

During the downtime from closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic, many businesses are rising to a new level of cleanliness by sanitizing and disinfecting counter tops, door handles and other surfaces.

The trend means buying more wipes and cleaning liquids to get the job done, but a Colorado Springs business has found new success by specializing in applying a clear anti-microbial film to surfaces.

Auto Film Solutions has existed for five years doing primarily automotive tinting work but very little film application because it wasn't in high demand.

That has changed, and in a big way.

AFS workers have applied the film at around 20 business in town and is gradually accumulating a backlog of orders.

The film is peeled from its backing and placed on a surface. Thinner sections -- trim and door handles -- are heated with a torch to bond them to the surface. Thicker sections -- for tables and counter tops -- are applied with water.

The film is applied permanently and designed to remain effective for five years.

AFS workers said the film, as long as it is kept wiped clean with mild soapy water, is guaranteed to kill 99.9% of microbes and bacteria and is not harmful to touch or be exposed to.

However, the film doesn't offer protection against viruses such as the coronavirus; but the French-based manufacturer is working on adding viral protection to the product.

AFS is the only U.S. company installing the film because it bought the manufacturer's entire stock. More businesses are expected to install the film -- and capitalize on the growing trend -- when the manufacturer produces more in a few weeks.

The owner of Peak Tavern, near the intersection of Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard, had the film applied to his surfaces Friday and hopes it will allow his bar -- and others like it -- to reopen sooner.