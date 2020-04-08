Pueblo burglary linked to COVID-19? Victim says no, police believe it’s possible

Coronavirus

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- We know how hard protective equipment is to acquire for frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19, but was that a factor in a recent break-in at a Pueblo business?

The owner of LTS Resource, an industrial supplier on the city's east side, said 75 protective suits, 10 respirator masks and 90 respirator mask filters were taken between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Someone cut through a rear fence to enter the property, said the owner who has asked to remain anonymous. That suspect then took the materials from two unlocked trucks and an unlocked trailer.

The owner also said some heavy equipment was placed near the fence hole but was not taken.

The owner said the stolen materials are used for asbestos work, were ordered by a customer and normally are not stocked at the business.

"I don't think it had anything to do with taking materials that could be used for the virus," he said. "I think someone just came in looking for something easy to steal that has value. I hope other thieves don't come here looking for those materials because they won't find them."

Police Sgt. Franklyn Ortega initially agreed with the owner but changed his stance somewhat later on Wednesday.

"The timing of this, during the coronavirus pandemic, and other equipment that was prepared to be taken, makes it possible that this was more than just a typical burglary," he said. "This is the first burglary of this type that we've seen. The thief or thieves may have started out intending to just look for something valuable, but seeing those masks and suits definitely caught their interest."

Ortega said such industrial materials often lack serial numbers and are hard to track.

"You probably won't see them at a pawn shop," he said. "We'll be checking out online sites where people try to sell things. People should be skeptical about seeing these kinds of materials for sale."

Hopefully, Ortega said, the break-in won't be the first in a rash of similar crimes.

"Whether we need to patrol certain areas more, or alert businesses that sell similar items, is something we'll think about," he said.