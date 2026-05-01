One type of household product leads to tens of thousands of childhood injuries yearly

By Katia Hetter, CNN

(CNN) — Tens of thousands of young children are injured every year by common household items that many parents don’t think to lock away.

More than 240,000 children ages 5 and under were treated in US emergency departments for injuries related to household cleaning products over a 16-year period, according to estimates published in a large, new study in Pediatrics.

Young children are especially at risk since they can’t read or understand warning language, but the steps parents and caregivers should take to keep children safe are easy and straightforward.

I spoke with CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and adjunct associate professor at George Washington University, to get her guidance. She previously served as Baltimore’s health commissioner and is the mother of two young children.

CNN: What did this study find about injuries linked to household cleaning products?

Dr. Leana Wen: This study analyzed national emergency department data over a 16-year period, from 2007 through 2022, focusing on unintentional injuries among children 5 and under. The researchers used a federal surveillance system that tracks consumer product–related injuries across the United States.

They estimated that 240,862 young children were treated in emergency departments for injuries related to household cleaning products during that time. The majority of these cases, almost 60%, involved ingestion, meaning the child swallowed the product. Nearly 40% were through contact, and a small percentage, 1.2%, involved inhalation.

CNN: What types of cleaning products are most commonly involved?

Wen: Two types of products stand out: Bleach accounted for about 30% of injuries, and laundry and dish detergents for nearly 29%. In terms of how products were packaged, detergent packets were linked to about one-third of injuries, spray bottles to just over one-quarter, and other containers, such as bottles or open containers, made up a smaller but still substantial portion.

Bleach has remained a consistent source of injury over time, in part because it is widely used in many households and often stored in places accessible to children. Detergents are also a major contributor, especially with the introduction of concentrated products like laundry and dish detergent packets that are small and brightly colored and often resemble candy, which can make them particularly appealing to young children.

CNN: What kinds of injuries are most common, and how serious are they?

Wen: Poisoning accounted for about 64% of diagnoses, according to the study. Other common diagnoses included chemical burns, which made up about 14%; and skin or eye irritation, including dermatitis and conjunctivitis, at around 11%.

About 7% of children in this study required hospitalization. Of these cases, approximately 84% involved ingestion, and nearly half of hospitalized children were 1 year of age or younger.

These statistics underscore that injuries involving household products can be very serious. These cleaners are designed to break down grease and stains and to destroy bacteria, and those same properties that make them effective can damage human tissue.

It’s also important to note that the results do not include children who were treated at their pediatrician’s office or an urgent care facility, which means the total number of cases involving exposure to household products is probably much higher. The authors reported there were 90,000 calls to poison control centers involving these products in 2023 alone.

CNN: Why are younger children, especially toddlers, at higher risk?

Wen: Young children are at higher risk due to their development phases. Toddlers are mobile, curious and constantly exploring. They use their hands and mouths to interact with their surroundings, and they are not yet able to recognize danger.

They also cannot read labels or understand warnings. If something looks colorful or interesting, toddlers may pick it up and put it in their mouth. That combination of curiosity and lack of awareness or sense of danger makes this age group particularly vulnerable.

CNN: What role do newer products such as laundry and dish detergent packets play in these injuries?

Wen: Detergent packets were introduced a little over a decade ago and quickly became a leading source of injury. The rate of injuries associated with these packets rose rapidly after they came on the market, peaked a few years later and has declined somewhat since then, perhaps due to changes in packaging and formulation such as child-resistant containers and films that are designed to taste bitter or dissolve more slowly.

However, even with these improvements, detergent packets remain one of the leading causes of injury. Their size, color and concentration make them particularly hazardous if a child gets access to them. Parents should be aware of these risks and take preventive actions accordingly.

CNN: Many parents childproof medications and alcohol. Should cleaning products be treated the same way?

Wen: Absolutely. Cleaning products should be treated with the same level of caution as medications and alcohol. The problem is that many people do not perceive these products as dangerous in the same way. They are everyday items that are used frequently, so they may be left out on counters or in kitchens or bathrooms without secure storage. This study highlights why that approach needs to change.

CNN: What are the most important steps parents and caregivers can take to prevent these injuries?

Wen: The first is safe storage. Cleaning products should be kept up high, out of sight of young children and ideally in locked cabinets. It’s important to put these products away immediately after use, rather than leaving them out, even briefly.

Second, keep products in their original containers. Transferring them into other bottles, especially food or drink containers, can increase the risk that a child will mistake them for something safe to consume.

Third, choose products with child-resistant packaging when possible. While not foolproof, this type of packaging adds an additional layer of protection.

Fourth, speak with children about the dangers of these products. Young toddlers may not be able to understand yet, but older children can learn to avoid these dangers and help keep their younger siblings away, too.

Finally, caregivers should have the Poison Control helpline number readily available and call 1-800-222-1222 right away if there is a concern about exposure. The experts on the line can help advise as to next steps. Caregivers should not wait for symptoms to develop before calling. This scenario requires prompt action that can make a significant difference in outcomes.

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