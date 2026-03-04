Erectile dysfunction can signal heart disease in otherwise healthy men

By Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt, CNN

(CNN) — When patients come to me with erectile dysfunction, or ED, their first concern isn’t usually about their health.

“Doctor, my partner is going to leave me,” they often say with worry.

I usually respond, “Relax, I’ve heard this a thousand times. Let’s start with a few questions.”

When a man already has high blood pressure or uncontrolled diabetes, the likely causes of ED are easier to pinpoint. But when the man is younger or otherwise appears healthy, I also look beyond the bedroom and start thinking about blood vessels — and the heart.

Those late-night supersize fries and other choices you make today may not cause a heart attack tomorrow, but they can contribute to blood vessel changes that show up earlier as ED.

That’s why I look at erectile dysfunction as a possible sign of deadlier health issues. Here’s why: The American Heart Association notes that sexual dysfunction can sometimes show up one to three years before more classic heart disease symptoms such as angina or chest pain. The American Urological Association guidelines go a step further: Men should be told ED can be a risk marker for underlying cardiovascular disease and other health conditions that may deserve evaluation and treatment.

The reasoning is most heart problems don’t start in the heart; they usually originate in the smaller blood vessels in the body. Over time, arteries can lose flexibility, the inner lining becomes less responsive, and plaque can build up from cholesterol and inflammation. Blood pressure, high blood sugar, smoking, poor sleep and stress all affect blood vessel health.

How erections work

One patient saying, “It’s not working,” can have different causes from another patient with the same symptoms.

Erections require the brain, nerves, blood vessels and muscles to work in perfect harmony. Sexual stimulation kicks off the process in the brain, triggering signals that travel down the spinal cord into the pelvic nerves. From there, chemical messengers tell the arteries supplying the penis to open so blood can rush into the spongelike chambers inside it. As they fill, the penis expands and becomes firm.

Meanwhile, that expansion compresses the veins that normally drain blood, helping trap blood long enough to maintain a rigid erection. After orgasm or when stimulation stops, the smooth muscle tightens, blood drains out and the erection goes away. If any step in that sequence is disrupted — signaling, blood flowing and then being trapped — the quality of the erection can drop.

Early detection of vascular disease

If blood vessels are starting to stiffen, narrow or lose their ability to open the way they should, erectile changes may show up early — sometimes before someone has the classic warning signs of heart disease. It’s why ED is sometimes discussed as an early sign of vascular disease — meaning disease of the blood vessels that supply blood throughout the body, including the penis.

Not every case of ED indicates heart disease, but when ED is new, persistent or progressively worsening — especially in those who say they otherwise feel fine — it can be a sign to take cardiovascular risk seriously. That’s because the same blood vessel changes that affect the heart can affect the penis, too.

Is sex safe for the heart?

For most people with stable heart health, sex is safe for the heart.

Sex can briefly raise heart rate and blood pressure. It typically requires three to five METs, or metabolic equivalents. One MET is the amount of oxygen used while sitting at rest, and three METS is comparable to brisk walking or climbing a few flights of stairs.

If someone can do that level of activity without chest pain or severe shortness of breath, sex is generally considered low risk from a heart standpoint.

The bigger concern usually isn’t intercourse. It’s the underlying risk factors — and whether ED is an early sign that blood vessel health needs attention.

An erection quick fix can miss the bigger issue

I’m not against online care for men with erection issues. For many men, it’s the first time they’ve acted on this health issue. Online care lowers barriers, reduces embarrassment and helps people who might otherwise stay silent for years.

But online treatment is often built to solve one problem — erections — and move on. Medications can improve erections, but they can’t fix the underlying problem that caused the ED.

If ED is an early sign of heart or blood vessel changes, the more important question is what else may be going on in the background: blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, sleep, weight, smoking and activity. Treatment should be a doorway into prevention, not a substitute for it.

One quick safety note: ED medications can interact dangerously with certain heart medications, including nitrates (such as nitroglycerin) used for chest pain, which is another reason it’s worth letting your primary care doctor know what you are taking.

Pay attention to your health

If your erections are changing, don’t panic — pay attention. Sometimes it’s stress, sleep, mental health, relationship dynamics or medication side effects, and fixing those issues can make a big difference. (And please pay attention if your partner suggests you see a doctor.) But sometimes it’s vascular, and that’s when the conversation needs to move beyond the bedroom.

Bring it up with your primary care clinician and make sure the basics are checked: blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar. If you snore, wake up tired or feel run-down, ask about sleep apnea, too. Sometimes the workup is reassuring. Sometimes it catches a risk factor early — and that’s a win.

Because the same things that quietly drive heart disease can also show up as ED. The choices that feel small today can become big later. The goal of getting treatment isn’t just a better erection — it’s a longer, healthier life, with a sex life you can enjoy along the way.

