Finding quality surgical care is easier than ever with the ACS Find a Hospital search tool

(BPT) - By Patricia L. Turner, MD, MBA, FACS, Executive Director & CEO, American College of Surgeons

Your doctor has informed you that you need surgery — like 15 million other patients in the United States every year. Naturally, you and your family may want to research your hospital options to have confidence that you are getting the best care.

The American College of Surgeons (ACS) has created a new Find a Hospital search tool to help you find hospitals that meet the rigorous quality standards we set for surgical care.

The ACS has been defining quality care in surgery since our founding more than 112 years ago, and now we make it easier than ever for patients and their families to find ACS Surgical Quality Partner hospitals in their local communities and to access information to prepare for surgery.

What is Find a Hospital?

Find a Hospital is a convenient, user-friendly search tool that helps you locate hospitals that have undergone rigorous accreditation and verification from the ACS to demonstrate their capability to deliver the highest quality surgical care. Based on your individual needs, you can find care that excels in areas across surgical specialties including cancer, geriatric surgery, emergency general surgery, children's surgery, vascular surgery, trauma care and more.

Receiving accreditation or verification from the ACS involves a rigorous process, including a detailed site visit. These steps ensure that facilities meet and uphold the highest standards of surgical care and ethics. Importantly, ACS accreditation and verification is not something that can just be purchased by a hospital, it must be earned.

Find a Hospital features map-based results for a quick and easy visual location of hospitals and a map function to easily navigate to the hospital. You also can learn more about the list of ACS Quality Programs in which a hospital participates. ACS Quality Programs are grounded in rigorous standards and evidence that define what optimal surgical care should include. These standards provide the roadmap for hospitals to develop their processes and capabilities to deliver high-quality care.



How can I prepare for surgery?

Whether you need a routinely encountered procedure or have a complex, high-risk case, the Find a Hospital tool can help you find the right hospital. Additionally, the ACS Find a Surgeon search tool can help you find surgeons who are Fellows of the ACS (FACS). Fellows are board-certified surgeons whose education, training, professional qualifications, surgical competence and ethical conduct are reviewed and consistent with the high standards of the ACS.

The ACS also offers a range of resources to help you prepare for surgery, including questions to ask your surgeon, nutrition guides and a specialized checklist for older adult surgical patients. For more common procedures, our guides walk patients through the day of surgery and optimizing recovery.

The ACS is your trusted source when you have questions about surgery. Our patient education resources and our Find a Hospital search tool are designed to help you prepare for an operation and to find the best care possible.

The next time you or a loved one need surgical care, make sure to visit www.facs.org.

Patricia L. Turner is the Executive Director & CEO of the American College of Surgeons, the largest professional association of surgeons in the world, founded in 1913.