Family matters: Why genetic cancer testing is important

(BPT) - When someone in your family is diagnosed with cancer, it can raise questions. Is it a coincidence, or is there something that runs in the family that makes others more likely to get it too? For Jodi, whose mother was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 51, and whose maternal grandfather was diagnosed with the same disease at 55, those questions were top of mind from a young age. Her family history instilled a fear of the unknown — was she at elevated risk too?

For women like Jodi who have a family history of cancer, the possibility of what genetic testing might reveal can be scary, yet having answers can be empowering.

"You know, I had always been very afraid of cancer because of my family history," Jodi shared. "And not just breast cancer. I've also wondered if I'm predisposed to developing other types, too."

According to the latest Cancer Risk Survey by Myriad Genetics, 80% of women report being afraid to get screened for cancer, primarily due to fear of the results. That said, 75% say they would actually find screenings like genetic testing reassuring if they were facing a potential health concern.

Getting tested: Jodi's decision

When Jodi's healthcare provider, Linda New, PA-C, learned about Jodi's extensive family cancer history, which includes types of cancer that raise red flags, she was surprised Jodi had not been offered hereditary cancer testing before. She immediately let her know that she meets guideline criteria for genetic testing.

Linda recommended the MyRisk® Hereditary Cancer Test with RiskScore® to determine if she had an inherited genetic mutation that increased her risk for hereditary cancers.

Though Jodi was nervous about the results, she knew that if she carried an inherited gene mutation, the test would help ease her fear of the unknown, and her results would likely give her the power to act early. She moved forward, for herself and for her daughter.

"It was a hard decision, but I did it knowing I've always been afraid of cancer," said Jodi. "I decided to get tested with my daughter Kaila in mind because she could have the same genetic mutation."

A simple test that gives you options

The MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test with RiskScore evaluates a patient's risk of developing 11 different types of hereditary cancer and provides a 5-year and remaining lifetime personalized risk for breast cancer. The testing process is straightforward — a quick blood draw at the clinician's office.

If Jodi was found to be at high risk, she and her healthcare provider would have multiple options available, including changes in medical management, earlier screenings or increased screening frequency.

For Jodi, the most difficult part of the process was the waiting, but in just a few weeks, the results confirmed what she suspected. She tested positive for the BRCA2 gene mutation that could increase her risk of developing breast, ovarian and other cancers.

Instead of letting this piece of information weigh her down, Jodi saw a path forward. Linda guided Jodi through a plan for early detection and prevention, which included breast MRIs, pelvic ultrasounds and a referral to a breast specialist — steps that ultimately led her to remove her ovaries and undergo a double mastectomy. These were big decisions, but they gave her a sense of control and the confidence that she was doing everything she could for her health and her future.

Inspiring others, saving lives

Jodi also encouraged her daughter Kaila to take the MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test with RiskScore. Knowing she had a 50/50 chance of sharing her mother's gene mutation, and with Jodi's encouragement, Kaila decided to get tested, too. The result: She was also positive for the BRCA2 mutation.

Given her risk, Kaila immediately discussed risk-reducing measures with her healthcare provider, which included breast and uterine ultrasounds and potential ovary and breast removal down the line.

"I'm 33 and haven't had kids yet," said Kaila. "I want to, and I want to be able to breastfeed. So, I'm trying to keep everything intact until that happens. But once I've had children, I'll be considering other preventative options."

Know your risk and plan for the future.

Knowing your family history (both maternal and paternal) as part of a comprehensive cancer risk assessment can provide you and your provider with clear information to make informed decisions about managing cancer risk. If you're on the fence about getting tested for BRCA1, BRCA2 or other hereditary cancer mutations, consider if you have the following risk factors:

A family history of cancer that is diagnosed at a young age (50 or younger), like breast cancer diagnosed at age 45

Multiples of the same type of cancers on the same side of the family, like three colorectal cancers on the paternal side

Rare cancers like ovarian or pancreatic cancer

Jodi hopes her story will empower those who may be hesitant to get additional screenings if they qualify.

"I would say just get tested. If you have a family history of cancer and the slightest doubt that you could carry a gene mutation associated with cancer, get this simple blood test. It's better to know whatever decision you make, you will have the tools and information you need to make it with confidence."

