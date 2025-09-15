Top reasons why most Americans avoid getting their check-ups

(BPT) - Did you know 90% of Americans put off check-ups or recommended screenings that could help identify and treat serious illness early? Aflac's 2025 Wellness Matters Survey reveals what's making Americans hesitate to get wellness exams — and who avoids them most.

Surprisingly, among Americans under 60, women were most likely to admit skipping their common recommended screenings: Gen Z women (68% versus 55% of Gen Z men); millennial women (63% versus 61% millennial men) and Gen X women (63% versus 54% Gen X men).

If you or a loved one are delaying taking care of your health, you're not alone — but your inaction could result in increased costs, worse health outcomes, or even a shorter lifespan. The good news is, you can take steps today to help safeguard your health.

Barriers to care

The Wellness Matters Survey found an alarming 94% of Americans face barriers to getting recommended screenings. Across all generations, Americans delay health care because going to the doctor isn't always easy — logistically or emotionally. Many people avoid appointments for practical reasons including cost, time and transportation, but emotional factors like fear of bad news or embarrassment also create obstacles:

Nearly half of Americans (48%) face logistical barriers including conflicts with work hours and challenges taking time off for appointments.

Nearly 40% have canceled or not scheduled a doctor's appointment because the wait time was too long.

Americans have avoided these common screenings: pap smear (33%) prostate exam (32%) colonoscopy (32%) mammogram (31%) blood test (31%) full-body skin cancer exam (27%) STD screening (22%)



Notably, millennials are most likely to avoid these overall screenings (62%), closely followed by Gen Z (61%):

Gen Z reports experiencing feelings of personal embarrassment and distrust or dislike of doctors (32%).

Embarrassment and fear of bad news prevents nearly 1 in 4 young women, particularly Gen Z, from getting on-time screenings.

Advantages of check-ups and screenings

Annual checkups with a primary care physician offer several benefits. They give your provider a baseline so changes can help identify health issues early, when they're much more treatable. Wellness exams also offer opportunities to ask questions and alleviate concerns, which can be reassuring. Information from trained, experienced health care providers is more reliable and accurate than what you may find online about your concerns.

Waiting until you have a health crisis, then relying on urgent care or the emergency room, is also more costly than preventive care and timely management of health conditions. Many Americans (41%) — including Gen Z (51%) and millennials (54%) — primarily use urgent care or the emergency room for medical needs. Men (46%), African Americans (47%), Asian Americans (45%) and Hispanics (44%) are most likely to seek medical attention from urgent care or the emergency room.

Timely health screenings can ensure signs of illness — including cancer — are detected as early as possible, before you need to seek urgent care. Recent medical advances offer more effective treatments for a variety of cancers and other diseases, but they're more successful when started as soon as possible. Finding and treating cancer and other diseases early is your best bet for improved health outcomes, and could actually save your life.

Tips to manage health screenings

If you're unsure what screenings you need, or haven't seen a doctor in years, contact your health insurer to learn what doctors or clinics near you are covered by your plan, and what screenings are covered.

Choose a primary care physician. Through your insurance network, find a practitioner located near you.

Through your insurance network, find a practitioner located near you. Learn about screenings recommended for your age, gender and family health history. Start at CDC.gov for basic information.

recommended for your age, gender and family health history. Start at CDC.gov for basic information. Keep a regular schedule by planning check-ups around your birthday, so you don't forget.

by planning check-ups around your birthday, so you don't forget. Maximize appointments by writing down questions you have before going.

by writing down questions you have before going. Plan ahead by adding recommended screening timelines to your calendar.

You can also encourage friends and loved ones to take care of their health by offering gentle reminders, expressing your concern for their well-being. In the Wellness Matters Survey, 73% said they feel the positive benefits of a thoughtful nudge about getting preventive care, with 83% of African Americans, 79% of Hispanics, 78% of Gen Z and 77% of millennials expressing thankfulness or a sense of relief that a friend or loved one urged them to go to the doctor.

Don't wait for a health scare

Overall, the survey showed Americans know they should take a moment to schedule preventive care screenings or wellness visits, even though they delay it. For 65% of Americans, experiencing a health scare is what made them realize they need to be more proactive about their health. Unfortunately, many of those who believe they'll be diagnosed with cancer are more likely to delay screenings (62% versus 42%).

Coverage matters

Understandably, employees consider benefits packages to be vital for their physical, financial and mental well-being during a time of increased worry about health care costs. In fact, the 2024-2025 Aflac WorkForces Report found a growing number of employees would consider leaving their jobs for better benefits, even with a pay cut. Supplemental insurance benefits are an important part of a comprehensive benefits package, with most employees seeing an increasing need for supplemental insurance to help mitigate fear of unexpected medical events, helping to anchor financial stability and increase peace of mind.

You can be more proactive about your health. Early detection and treatment are key, so start by making an appointment today. Visit Aflac.com/WellnessMatters (Spanish: Aflac.com/es/Wellness-Matters) to learn more.

