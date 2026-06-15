FDA approves prescription drug import program in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gov. Polis announced today, June 15, that the FDA approved a program to import prescription drugs from Canada that are deemed safe and effective.

KRDO13 spoke with Gov. Polis about the program, and he said Coloradans could save anywhere from 20-60% on the approved prescription drugs through both insurance premiums and out-of-pocket costs.

The program includes 20 prescription drugs in total, including Ozempic and Rinvoq. However, insulin, for example, cannot be imported to be sold in Colorado.

It would be cheaper for Coloradans to pay for these imported drugs because the Canadian government negotiates with drug makers to lower the cost of production, according to officials.

“What’s so frustrating is that the exact same prescription drug, often made in the exact same manufacturing plant, same dosage, everything else, costs about half as much in Canada ... We want to pass those savings along to Colorado consumers,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said.

The only other state that has received approval for this program is Florida, but Gov. Polis said they have had trouble implementing it. He said he is hopeful to be the first state to bring in these lower-cost prescriptions.

In terms of timeline, Gov. Polis said he hopes that within the next year, the Colorado government can begin moving some of these prescription drugs into the state.

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