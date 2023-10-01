Pickled Pink in Westminster supports breast cancer patients

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KRDO)-- Pickled Pink, a Pickleball tournament, will support the group Sense of Security on October 7th.

Sense of Security helps breast cancer patients experiencing financial hardships while in treatment. According to the group's website, 75% of the assistance provided has been for housing and groceries.

Pickled Pink is broken up by experience level with instructions and equipment for beginners.

To sign up or find more information, click here.