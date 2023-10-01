Skip to Content
Monument PD supporting the battle against breast cancer with pink patches and decals

September 20, 2023 6:52 PM
MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Monument Police Department (MPD) is supporting the battle against breast cancer by raising money for a local breast cancer organization.

The MPD will be selling a limited number of pink 'Monument Police' patches and decals. The department said all proceeds will go to a local breast cancer organization.

This effort is all part of the larger Pink Patch Project.

Patches can be purchased at the Monument Police Department or MPD booths at town events. Patches can be purchased for $10 and decals for $3. The MPD asks that payment be submitted through Venmo: @MPD_Pink_Patch_Project.

For more information, contact the Monument Police Department.

Tyler Dumas

