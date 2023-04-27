Healthy Colorado: UCCS ranked as one of the top online nursing programs in the state

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- University of Colorado Springs Colorado (UCCS) is now ranked as one of the best online nursing programs in the state.

The University of Colorado Colorado Springs's online RN to BSN program has been recognized as one of the best in Colorado for 2023 by RegisteredNursing.org. The nursing advocacy organization states it's committed to providing nurses and students with the information they need to help them succeed.

According to an email statement, the organization said it recognizes the hard work and dedication that goes into maintaining a high-quality online nursing program, and that it applauds the University of Colorado Colorado Springs faculty, staff, and students for achieving this recognition.

The organization said UCCS is one of the top-tier programs in Colorado and demonstrates the university's commitment to providing exceptional nursing education. Officials went on to say they're confident that graduates from this program will continue to make significant contributions to the nursing profession.

More information about the program can be found here.