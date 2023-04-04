Skip to Content
Parkview Health holding special flag ceremony to recognize National Donate Life Month

PARKVIEW, Colo. (KRDO) – Parkview Health System, in partnership with Donor Alliance, is shining a light on the importance of organ, eye, and tissue donation in celebration of National Donate Life Month for the month of April. 

Wednesday, April 5, at 11:00 a.m. Parkview Health System is inviting employees and the public to gather at the flagpole to thank those who have signed up as donors and to acknowledge the need for continued donations. 

According to Parkview Health System, around 1300 Coloradans are currently waiting for lifesaving transplants, and 66% of Coloradans are currently signed up as organ, eye, and tissue donors.

You can sign up to be an organ, eye, and tissue donor anytime online at Donate Life Colorado.

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

