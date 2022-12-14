Healthy Colorado: CU scientists flushing the toilet in a whole new light

BOULDER, Colorado (KRDO) -- It's a dirty job, but someone's got to do it. Thanks to new University of Colorado research, scientists are showing us what happens when you flush.

Scientists ran an experiment recently to reveal how tiny water droplets, invisible to the naked eye are rapidly shot into the air when a toilet is flushed. According to a press release, the published research is the first study to directly visualize the resulting aerosol plume and measure the speed and spread of particles.

A powerful bright green laser light visualization shows those droplets ejected into the air when a lid-less public restroom is flushed. Showing the potential exposure to disease provides a methodology to help reduce it.

The study found that these airborne particles shoot out quickly, at speeds of 6.6 per second, reaching 4.9 feet above the toilet within 8 seconds. While the largest droplets tend to settle onto surfaces within seconds, the smaller particles can remain suspended in the air for minutes or longer.

Scientists hope these results provide plumbing and public health experts with a consistent way to test for improved plumbing design, disinfection, and ventilation strategies.

The researchers say the goal is to reduce exposure risk to pathogens for folks using public restrooms.