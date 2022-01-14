Pueblo School District 70 sees sharp jump in COVID cases, modifies contract tracing

PUEBLO COUNTY, (KRDO) -- According to data from Pueblo School District 70, the amount of positive COVID-19 cases in its schools has doubled in the last week. On January 7, D70 reported 157 positive cases for students and 33 for their staff.

Friday, D70 is reporting 400 positive cases for their students and 81 for their staff. Additionally, 12 of their 19 schools are considered in an outbreak status.

D70 told KRDO this week that they have modified the contract tracing measures at their schools. They are now having to prioritize "high-risk exposures" at athletic events and other extracurricular activities.

"Our nurses can't keep up with the high number of positive cases being reported," Todd Seip, D70 Public Information Officer, said.

Pueblo County as a whole has experienced a sharp increase in case numbers as well. From December 26 to January 2, case numbers rose from 864 to 2,127 positive cases, according to data from PDPHE.

More recent data has not yet been released. It is expected by 5 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates from District 70 and Pueblo Health.