Pueblo County unveils local COVID-19 dial framework

Health

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment released a Pueblo County Dial Framework for COVID-19.

This comes following the state loosening its oversight for Cities and Counties on Friday, April 16th.

On April 13, health officials announced the PDPHE was adopting the state dial and planned to adjust and modify it as it sees fit.

As of Monday, Pueblo County is in Level Yellow.