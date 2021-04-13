Pueblo County sets to adopt state COVID dial, changing outdoor activities and 5-star businesses requirements

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, during a Special Board of Health meeting, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment laid out a draft of how Pueblo will handle the dial on the city and county level going forward.

In March, Governor Jared Polis announced the state was loosening its oversight for Cities and Counties. That takes effect on Friday, April 16th.

Now, the PDPHE is working on how to handle COVID restrictions and the dial on a city and county level.

During the meeting, health officials announced the PDPHE is adopting the state dial and plan to adjust and modify it as sees fit.

The changes as of now are the following:

Outdoor activities of 500 people and less will not be subjected to restrictions of the COVID dial

5-star certified businesses will not be required to follow the six-foot-distance requirement

5-star certified businesses will also be able to work at one level lower than the current level

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment said if and when modifications need to be made to the dial, a Special Board of Health meeting will happen.

For the time being, Pueblo County will continue to follow Level Yellow COVID-19 restrictions. 5-Star business will be permitted to operate at level Blue on the COVID-19 Dial.

The plan is set to be signed.