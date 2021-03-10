How pandemic unfolds from here depends on how Americans act in critical weeks ahead, CDC director warns

Health

Nearly one in 10 Americans — more than 32 million people — are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The progress offers hope that the brutal battle against the virus is slowly nearing its end.

But we’re not there just yet.

The growing number of vaccinations is still not high enough — and likely won’t be for a few more months, according to experts — to help suppress the spread of coronavirus.

That’s why it’s critical Americans don’t abandon safety measures — especially now that dangerous variants are circulating and threatening to fuel another spike in just several weeks’ time.

“March and April are going to be pivotal times,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during the Health Action Alliance National Business Summit on Tuesday.

“Where the pandemic goes from here is really dependent on our collective behaviors and continued commitment to follow the public health measures we know work to stop the spread of the virus: wearing well-fitted masks, avoiding traveling in crowds, social distancing and washing hands,” the director added.

And while the vaccine progress is encouraging, the country continues to face tough challenges, Walensky said, “including constrained vaccine supply, ongoing vaccine hesitancy and increasing myths and disinformation related to Covid-19 vaccines.”

Some states announce more people now eligible for a shot

States are working to address these challenges and ramp up their vaccination efforts, hoping to get more shots into more arms faster. This week, several state leaders announced they were opening up current eligibility requirements and allowing more residents to get a vaccine.

Alaska took it the furthest by making vaccines available to everyone living or working in the state who is at least 16 years old — becoming the first state in the country to do so.

“With widespread vaccinations available to all Alaskans who live or work here, we will no doubt see our economy grow and our businesses thrive,” Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in a news release.

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is the only one available for use by people who are 16 or older, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are both restricted to people 18 or older.

In Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott announced Tuesday the state will allow anyone 16 or older who has certain high-risk conditions to schedule a vaccine appointment starting Thursday.

Dr. Mark Levine, the commissioner of health, said in efforts to make vaccine distribution more equitable, Vermont will allow household members accompanying eligible residents who are Black, indigenous or people of color (BIPOC) to vaccine appointments, to also get a vaccine starting next week.

In Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards also said Tuesday people 16 and older with certain health conditions are now eligible to get a vaccine.

“We came to this decision after hearing from our providers over the weekend that there’s a little slack in the appointments, and that they were able to accommodate and ready to accommodate more people,” Edwards said.

“We also have had a very stable supply (of vaccine), especially of the Moderna and the Pfizer, so we feel comfortable about what’s coming ahead,” he added.

CDC guidelines for fully vaccinated Americans not final

Meanwhile, the CDC announced new guidance for Americans who are now fully vaccinated — which some experts said didn’t go far enough.

But those guidelines are not final, Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview with NPR. “In pretty quick succession, I believe you’re going to be seeing updating of these guidelines,” he said.

Fauci said he’s in constant communication with the CDC and guidance will likely evolve as the agency works to respond to new information as it comes in.

“They have a large group of experienced epidemiologists who are trying to make these decisions based on a combination of real data, which they collect in real time every day, with modeling studies, as well as a good dose of what we refer to as real-time common sense,” he added.

Here’s what the next guidelines could look like

In its new guidance, the CDC noted its travel recommendations have not changed: The agency says people should delay travel and stay home.

The CDC told CNN on Tuesday it may update travel guidance for the fully vaccinated when the science is clearer and more people are vaccinated against Covid-19.

“CDC may update its travel recommendations for fully vaccinated people as more people are vaccinated and we learn more about how vaccines work in the real world. This is something we will be closely watching in the United States,” CDC spokesperson Jason McDonald said in an email to CNN.