Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed third COVID-19 variant case

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed Thursday a third COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant case at a veteran living center in Aurora.

The CDPHE says the state's total is now three. The first confirmed case was announced on Dec. 29.

In addition to the confirmed case, CDPHE reports there is also one possible case in staff members at the Veterans Community Living Center at Fitzsimons.

Health officials say the facility is conducting routine testing, and currently, no additional possible cases have been identified.