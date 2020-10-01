Coronavirus hospitalizations top 200 in Colorado for the first time since August

Health

DENVER (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Health and Environment says the state's hospital admissions for COVID-19 topped 200 on Thursday for the first time since August.

Jill Hunsaker Ryan, the executive director of CDPHE, says the increase in hospitalizations follows a growing number of cases starting in mid-September.

"We're all sick of the pandemic, but this increase in hospitalizations is a clear signal that it's not sick of us," Ryan said. "It's extremely important that we continue to follow recommendations to stay healthy and keep our health care system from becoming overwhelmed."