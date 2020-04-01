More enforcement, concern for employees sought by critics of statewide health order in Colorado

Health

For many in Colorado, the coronavirus pandemic has brought out their worst fears; the presence of people who are unaware of, or care little about, obeying Gov. Jared Polis' health order.

The concern ranges from businesses that remain open even though they're not considered critical or essential, to employers who pressure employees to work regardless of potential health risks and threaten to reduce pay or fire those workers if they complain.

Tammy Steiner, who lives in Florissant, knows many trade professionals -- including her husband -- who are affected by the situation.

"They get sent to jobs that are non-essential," she said. "Something like a broken light switch or installing new carpet. They get exposed to the people at home and have no idea if they've been exposed to or infected by the virus. Then the workers risk bringing it home to us. My husband is worried because I'm in a high-risk group and have health issues."

Steiner said many of those workers don't have masks or even hand sanitizer.

"We have to provide it for them," she said. "I know people need to work, but they should be doing only essential jobs. The non-essential stuff can wait. It's not worth the risk of getting the virus."

According to the Colorado Attorney General's Office, more than 700 reports of potential violations of the order have been filed. That doesn't count possibly hundreds more received by county health departments and local law enforcement agencies.

People who want to file reports of possible violations should first contact health departments and public safety officers, and contact the state only as a last resort.

County attorneys and district attorneys have the authority to file civil and criminal charges. Violators face a maximum sentence of a year in jail, a fine of $1,000 and the loss of their business license.

Authorities have said they're relying on voluntary compliance from citizens and hope to avoid stronger enforcement.

But Steiner said her first try at filing a complaint with a health department wasn't successful.

"They told me they didn't have time to do enforcement," she said. "They told me what I really should do is contact the news. So I did."

For more information about filing a complaint, visit: http://covid19@coag.gov.