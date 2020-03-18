Fort Carson prepares to open COVID-19 screening & testing center Thursday

Health

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- On Thursday morning, two weeks after the first two positive tests for the coronavirus were confirmed in Colorado, Fort Carson plans to open its own center for screening and testing patients.

The center will start operations at 7 a.m., under a tent outside the Soldier Family Care Center -- a wing of Evans Army Community Hospital.

The center's hours will be from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m., seven days a week, and serve patients having systems associated with the COVID-19 virus.

Officials said the process toward setting up the center began in late January, and it has taken time to get personnel, materials and the testing system in place.

A private testing firm will process the tests and provide results.

So far, officials said, slightly more than 40 of the Army post's 26,000 community members have been tested for the virus, with no positive tests results yet.

Around 500 people on post have been quarantined and 8 are in isolation, officials said.

It's hoped that sending patients to the center will limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Officials will begin controlling traffic flow around the center an hour before it opens, to direct patients and staff to designated areas.

Patients are required to bring their Department of Defense I.D. card and a list of current medications; children 10 and older must also bring their DOD card.