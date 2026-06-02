Fancy a summer-long treasure hunt? A $23,000 gold prize awaits in Finland

By Mustafa Qadri, CNN

(CNN) — More commonly known as the home of Santa Claus and for its landscapes reminiscent of the magical world of Narnia, Lapland in Finland is inviting tourists to swap reindeer rides for a summer-long hunt for hidden gold.

Participants will explore the trails and landmarks of Levi, a resort in northern Finland, known for winter ski slopes and views of the Northern Lights, where fortune hunters will be in search of a gold bar worth 20,000 euros ($23,300).

The Midnight Sun Hunt begins on June 18 at the Levi Visitor Centre, according to a statement from Visit Levi on Tuesday.

Participants can collect their first clue and register for the hunt at the center. After, further clues will be shared, leading hikers through local trails, attractions and landmarks, each bringing them closer to the hidden prize.

The gold bar could be found after any clue, organizers said, with additional hints being released throughout the summer, gradually making the location of the gold easier to identify.

The final clue is set to be revealed on August 22.

Situated above the Arctic Circle, Levi is best known as one of Finland’s premier ski destinations and a popular winter hotspot.

During the summer months, the region experiences the midnight sun, giving Lapland 24-hour sunlight during certain periods.

Visit Levi described the summer period as a hidden gem waiting to be explored.

“Levi is known above all for its winter, but the northern summer is still undiscovered by many,” said Satu Pesonen, CEO of Visit Levi, in the statement.

“We want to give travelers a new reason to visit Levi when the sun never sets and the fell landscape reveals a completely different side of itself.”

The Levi ski resort is one of many winter season hotspots across Europe that has diversified, offering snow-free ventures like paragliding, hiking, river rafting and mountain biking.

The Midnight Sun Hunt is organized in cooperation with Agnico Eagle Finland, a gold mining company based in Kittilä, and Levi Ski Resort.

Participants keen to join are instructed to move responsibly, stay within permitted areas and respect the natural environment. The hunt does not require digging or disturbing the terrain in any way, organizers said.

The-CNN-Wire

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