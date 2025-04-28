Climber rescued from Mount Fuji twice in one week

By Jack Guy and Junko Ogura, CNN

(CNN) — Authorities in Japan have rescued the same climber from the slopes of Mount Fuji twice in the space of a week.

The 27-year-old man was first rescued on Tuesday after falling ill, Shizuoka prefectural police told CNN on Monday. He had to be rescued again on Saturday after returning to the mountain to retrieve his belongings, including a cell phone, that he had left behind, they said.

On Tuesday, the climber — a Chinese college student currently living in Japan — reached the summit, which sits at 3,776 meters (12,388 feet), before experiencing altitude sickness.

On Saturday, he was rescued from an altitude of more than 3,000 meters (9,842 feet), after feeling ill once again.

His life is not in danger, according to police.

The man made the double ascent of Japan’s most famous mountain outside of the official climbing season, which runs from July 10 to September 10.

According to the official Mount Fuji website, all trails to the summit are closed and most of the trail signs have been removed, with all huts, toilets and first aid stations also shut for the off season.

Overcrowding and other problems prompted officials in Shizuoka and Yamanashi prefectures — which share Mount Fuji — to institute new rules ahead of the 2025 climbing season.

Among the measures, which were announced in March, is a requirement to pay 4,000 yen ($28) for a permit to climb. Climbers will also have to book slots online, as the mountain is restricted to 4,000 visitors per day.

That’s double the price from 2024, the first year that the mandatory “tourist tax” was implemented on the mountain. Before that, there was a suggested optional donation of 1,000 yen per person.

“By strongly promoting comprehensive safety measures for climbing Mount Fuji, we will ensure that Mount Fuji, a treasure of the world, is passed on to future generations,” Koutaro Nagasaki, governor of Yamanashi prefecture, said last year.

The increasing number of people on the mountain isn’t the only problem. Some climbers have needed medical attention due to wearing inappropriate gear like sandals and flip flops or not bringing proper equipment or enough water.

In response, Shizuoka prefecture — the starting point for three of the four Mount Fuji trails — has added a further measure. Prospective hikers will have to take a brief class about hiking safety and local rules, then pass a short test to confirm they understood the information.

Another restriction will be enacted for timings on the mountain.

The mountain will be closed from 2 p.m. to 3 a.m. every day to anyone who isn’t staying overnight in a hut. These hiking huts are located along the Fuji trails and are available to rent for people who opt to stay overnight rather than try to complete the entire hike in a single day.

