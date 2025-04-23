Look of the Week: Pedro Pascal’s premiere outfit shows support for trans women

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

London (CNN) — Pedro Pascal has used a movie premiere in London to advocate for trans rights.

The Hollywood actor was photographed at the red carpet launch of “Thunderbolts*,” the latest offering from Marvel Studios, in a T-shirt proclaiming “Protect the dolls.”

The garment, designed by London-based American designer Conner Ives, has gone viral since Ives wore it at the finale of his Fall-Winter 2025 show in February. The slogan is seen as a show of solidarity with trans women, who are affectionately dubbed “dolls” by the LGBTQ community.

Pascal’s appearance comes a week after Britain’s Supreme Court ruled that the legal definition of “woman” in equality legislation is determined by biological sex — excluding transgender women. While some celebrated the ruling, others within Britain’s trans community have described being “absolutely devastated” by the decision, which will have wide-ranging consequences for how equality laws are applied in the United Kingdom.

This is not the first time that Pascal has been spotted wearing the statement T-shirt. He was also pictured in it at his 50th birthday party in London earlier this month. Ives posted on Instagram a picture of Pascal in the T-shirt with trans DJ Honey Dijon, with the caption: “Thank you, to every person that has purchased a tee, and raised money for @translifeline. It has been a marathon getting these tees made but I’m so happy to be getting these out.”

The issue is more than just a fashion statement for the “Last of Us” star. Pascal’s younger sister Lux is a trans actress and model. In 2021, he posted on Instagram about an interview she did with a Chilean magazine about her transition. Sharing a picture of the front cover of Revista Ya, he wrote: “My sister, my heart, our Lux.”

Others who have helped raise the T-shirt’s profile have included Australian actor and singer-songwriter Troye Sivan, French designer Haider Ackermann and Nick Knight, founder of fashion film and photography website SHOWstudio.

Profits from the T-shirts, which sell for £75 ($100) online, benefit US charity Trans Lifeline. Ives website states: “Given the US Federal government’s current hostility towards trans people, support like this is needed now more than ever.”

Slogan T-shirts are a surefire way for celebrities to make headlines. Model and socialite Hayley Bieber, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and is married to Justin Bieber, was pictured in 2023 wearing a tee with the slogan “nepo baby.”

